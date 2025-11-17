Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic Opens Doors in Kenosha!

A new era of science-backed wellness has arrived in Kenosha with the opening of Empower Mental Health & Wellness, founded by Dr. Jenna Saul. This innovative clinic takes an integrated mind-body approach to care. Tune in to find out more about the advanced therapeutic devices designed to support whole-person wellness.

Empower Mental Health & Wellness is hosting a grand opening launch party where guests will enjoy wellness sips, small bites, raffles, exclusive launch offers, and live demos.

Thursday, Nov 20 from 12-6 pm

4003 80th St., Suite 103, Kenosha

To RSVP, call (262) 804-7100, or visit www.emhawc.com for more information.