Elves in summer?

SYNERGY HomeCare
Worried about your Senior during the hot weather season? SYNERGY HomeCare Elder Elves to the rescue! Ruth Busalacchi, President/ Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, tells us about how these Elves are keeping our seniors healthy and comfortable during the summer heat. SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite. Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414-763-8368 (Milwaukee County) and 262-235-0640 (Waukesha and Walworth Counties) for a Free Home Assessment in Greater Milwaukee and Greater Elkhorn.
