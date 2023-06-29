Elevating Your Living Space

Emily Ebben, Director of Design at Warren Barnett Interior Design, joins us to go over what you can expect when coming in for a design presentation. Warren Barnett offers a variety of textures and materials to choose from that will help your dream for your living space come to life. Make sure to stop in the showroom for an in-home complimentary design consultation! To learn more, visit the website at Warren Barnett.com.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:43:23-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.