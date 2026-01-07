Elevated Wedding Catering Made Fresh from Scratch

Mackenzie Beesley, Event Sales & Marketing Manager at Cream City Catering, joins us on The Morning Blend to share a Milwaukee-based, full-service catering company for weddings and large events.

Dedicated to delivering an experience that goes far beyond the average catering service. What sets them apart is our fully equipped mobile kitchen, which allows them to prepare and cook all food on-site at your venue.

Traditional catering companies prepare meals hours in advance, transporting them in hot boxes. Cream City Catering's team begins cooking approximately 45 minutes before service, ensuring your guests enjoy food that is fresh, flavorful, and thoughtfully executed.

With limited availability left in 2026, couples who book within one week of completing their tasting at their Milwaukee kitchen will receive 5% off their total catering services.

Contact Mackenzie for more pricing information or to book a tasting. You can call 414-897-8320 or email: mackenzie@creamcityconcepts.com

