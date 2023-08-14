Elder Care Elves To The Rescue

Worried about your Senior during the hot weather season? SYNERGY HomeCare Elder Elves to the rescue!

Ruth Busalacchi, President/ Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, tells us about how these Elves are keeping our seniors healthy and comfortable during the summer heat.

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414-763-8368 (Milwaukee County) and 262-235-0640 (Waukesha and Walworth Counties) for a Free Home Assessment in Greater Milwaukee and Greater Elkhorn.