Eight "Bad Habits" that are Scientifically Proven to Be Good for You

Growing up, we were all taught some things are bad habits, things you shouldn't do because society said so. In school, it makes sense to be taught not to swear, or to daydream, but as adults the same standard of respect has shifted, and different rules matter.

Patty Cadorin, founder of, A Senior Moment, shares how in seniors, many "bad habits" have actually been linked to real health benefits in new research. Habits including swearing, daydreaming, humming, procrastinating, chewing gum, and even more.

For more information, visit aseniormoment.org