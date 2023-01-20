Watch Now
Educating and Advocating For Healthy Relationships

LaVerne Badger and Natalie Hayden met serving on a committee that focused on ways to support survivors of domestic abuse. Once victims of domestic violence themselves decided to turn their traumatic and painful experience into a purpose mission. We are grateful to share their new ventures today. Their mutual desire to end domestic abuse was so much greater than what they could do individually, so the two women decided to join forces and created Exposed the Podcast. The podcast is a platform used to talk about life after abuse, while bringing awareness to domestic abuse. Over the years, Exposed the Podcast has grown into a movement. After becoming a nonprofit, Exposed Incorporated began facilitating workshops, leading victim/survivor support groups, created a curriculum to conduct training on healthy dating/relationships for youth, working in high schools and colleges to educate its students about recognizing abusive behavior in others and themselves. The mission of Exposed is to educate, prevent and bring awareness to domestic violence They have an annual 5k walk/run coming up on October 7th.
