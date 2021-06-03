Watch
Easy Ways to Serve the Smoke

With Sadler’s Smokehouse
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:20:42-04

It’s officially summer barbecue season! You can impress your guests with delicious smoked Texas barbecue, without spending hours grilling. Sadler’s Smokehouse is introducing its ready-to-eat Texas barbecue, which includes beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis ribs. Chef Lamar Moore is here to showcase the new line and share some mouthwatering recipes!

The new line of Sadler’s Smokehouse products is available at your local Hy-Vee stores. For more tips and recipes, visit hormelfoods.com.

