Easy to Apply Practices for Negative Situations

Psychologist and author Dr. Harry Cohen joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his book: Be the Sun, Not the Salt.

Dr. Harry Cohen is an inspiring voice on positivity, mindset, and emotional resilience, sharing easy practices to improve your well-being.

Be the Sun, Not the Salt, helps identify your behavior while providing common-sense suggestions to improve your everyday relationships and encounters. You'll want to keep this book on your desk or by your bedside as a simple reminder to be your best self.

You can find his book, Be the Sun, Not the Salt, wherever books are sold.