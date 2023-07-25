Easy Hacks to Improve Your Memory

Patty Cadorin, founder of A Senior Moment, joins us today to talk about something that everyone will struggle with at some point in their lives...memory/forgetfulness. Patty will share a few easy hacks to help you remember what you want to or need to remember.

A Senior Moment is a play on words. Having a "senior moment" doesn’t mean being forgetful. A Senior Moment is a moment dedicated to seniors… information dedicated for seniors. The organization has information for seniors that explore topics ranging from informative to entertainment with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives.

For more information visit the website at A Senior Moment.org.