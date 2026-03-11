Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Easy Exercises to Start Your Fitness Journey Anywhere

Christopher Clarke, Celebrity Fitness Trainer
Easy Exercises to Start Your Fitness Journey Anywhere
Posted

Doing a few minutes of exercise each day can make a big difference in your overall health and wellness. Christopher Clarke, a certified personal trainer, will discuss and demonstrate three exercises to help you begin your fitness journey. These exercises can be done anywhere at the office, at home, at the gym, or even while traveling.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo