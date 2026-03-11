Doing a few minutes of exercise each day can make a big difference in your overall health and wellness. Christopher Clarke, a certified personal trainer, will discuss and demonstrate three exercises to help you begin your fitness journey. These exercises can be done anywhere at the office, at home, at the gym, or even while traveling.
Easy Exercises to Start Your Fitness Journey Anywhere
Christopher Clarke, Celebrity Fitness Trainer
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.