Easy but Impactful Cooking Hacks for Memorial Day!

Our resident foodie and professionally trained chef, Tyler Mader joins us for some cooking hacks! He shows us several demos including why putting your steak in the freezer is a good idea. Plus how to cook meat, fish and poultry quicker. His trick for garlic will astound you! Follow Tyler on Instagram @themadermenu.
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 11:03:00-04
