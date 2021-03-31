Easter Decorations to Dye For!

Easter is almost here! If you aren't sure how to decorate and entertain your peeps this year, be hoppy to know Lifestyle Limor Suss has all the eggs in her basket (and ideas!) for you to chick out.

Lindt is unveiling their first ever Easter CharCUTErie Board and Map, starring its must have Easter item the Lindt GOLD BUNNY. Don’t forget to download the Lindt Easter CharCUTErie Board Map with instructions on how to create the perfect Easter board!

Cupcake Vineyards new Prosecco Rosé is the perfect pairing for romantic dinners at home or a night of self-care this spring!

Minted's new limited edition photography collection features fine art freshly sourced from Minted’s global community of independent artists!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

