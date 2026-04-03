Easter and Spring Plants to Dress up Your Indoor Space

Easter Lilies are a favorite for the Easter season but there are many other choices for Easter and the spring season. Melinda Myers, Gardening Expert, talks about the many options for Easter season plants to help your indoor decor, how to care for them, and how to properly style them for Easter celebration.

Melinda is hosting some upcoming webinars, join to learn everything about taking care of plants! The webinar is free, but registration is required. Visit the website to register.

For past Webinar Recordings & Handouts, visit https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/on-demand-webinars.

For more events and upcoming free webinars with Melinda covering a variety of gardening topics visit https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/upcoming-appearances.