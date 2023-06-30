Early Memory Loss Program with Azura

Marie Schulist, Mosaic and Engagement Specialist at Azura Assisted Living & Memory Care, shares with us the TIME Early Memory Loss program at the Fox Point location. The program provides an educational based curriculum to help those struggling with memory loss. Azura will also be launching a new program at the Brookfield location. There is still availability at the Fox Point location. If your interested or just want to learn more about Azura ad the services it has to offer visit the the website at Azura.