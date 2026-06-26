DRIPS by Pepsi® at Summerfest

DRIPS by Pepsi® is a line of crafted drinks featuring PepsiCo beverage products with delicious mix-ins, giving fans more ways to enjoy their favorite brands. It will be making its debut in Wisconsin available exclusively during Summerfest with eight flavors, including Pepsi Zero Sugar Forever S’mores, Starry Dragon Fruit Blast, and Mountain Dew Berry Deep.

It's located along the lakewalk area, not too far from the Skyglider entrance, on the southern portion of the festival grounds.

Find more at Drips by Pepsi.