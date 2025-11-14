Drinking Less Without Judgment

Author of The Ultimate Guide to Drinking Less, Rachel Hart, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss why people are drinking less and the benefits to their quality of life.

Rachel is also the creator of the Drink Archetypes™ and founder of Take a Break, a coaching program for people who want a healthier relationship with alcohol. As a master-certified coach, she has helped thousands of people reexamine their relationship with alcohol so that they can unlock their potential. You can listen to her every week on the Take a Break from Drinking podcast.

Rachel Hart shares suggestions on how you can become more aware of alcohol consumption and ways to break the habit.

For more information and to learn about The Ultimate Guide to Drinking Less, visit Rachel Hart