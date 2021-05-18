Watch
Dream Team Skincare Duo

Pour Moi Releases “Night-to-Morning" Set
Posted at 10:14 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:14:27-04

You have persevered through the Wisconsin winter, but has your skin survived the frigid temperatures and dry winds? Save your skin and save your money with Pour Moi’s new anti-aging “Night-to-Morning" skincare set. Joining us today to discuss the new duo is Pour Moi Founder and CEO, Ulli Haslacher.

If you purchase the "Night-to-Morning" set before June 1, 2021, you will pay $59 with free shipping, instead of the $70 retail value. For more information, call 909-243-1456 or visit the website, pourmoiskincare.com/milwaukee.

