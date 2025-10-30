Double the Tricks and Laughs: Telepathic Brothers Take the Stage This Halloween

Jeff Orr and Chad Orr join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Two Brothers One Mind 4th Annual Halloween Comedy & Magic Show.

The brother duo have been reading each other's minds since July 7, 2007. Since then, they’ve performed for the Milwaukee Bucks, been nominated Best Magicians in Milwaukee, and been named as one of the top 10 things to see on Halloween.

This year's 4th Annual Halloween Comedy & Magic Show will include various local comedians, magicians, and psychic/ghost hunters. Set inside The Brumder Mansion, this historic and haunted venue will create a magical Halloween event.

Halloween Comedy & Magic Show:

October 31 - November 2

Brumder Mansion,

3046 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Use the code: morningblend to save 10% off on tickets. Visit Two Brothers One Mind for more information, and TICKETS for the Halloween Weekend Shows.

