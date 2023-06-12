Don't Miss This Summer's Hottest Creamy Makeup Trend

Cream makeup products are all the rage right now. Joining us today, is Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman to discuss why creamy makeup is popular and provide tips on how to make it last this summer. From Creamy Cheek Crayons to Cream Shadow sticks, Merle Norman offers several makeup options to give you that summer glow. For more information, visit online at Merle Norman.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 12:13:07-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.