Don't Miss The Hiring Event for Trade Jobs!

The Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters and the Milwaukee Brewers are partnering to host a large-scale hiring event on at American Family Field, bringing together more than 30 contractors to fill up to 300 positions for carpenters, floor covers, and millwrights. This event will also feature hands-on career exploration through the “Schools to Tools” mobile training unit, offering families and job seekers an interactive look into the skilled trades and pathways to apprenticeship.

For more information, and to register online, visit nmrcc.link/hepr.