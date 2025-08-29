Don't Miss Out on Milwaukee's International Short Film Festival

Founder Ross Bigley of the MKE INT Short Film Fest and Amber Rose McNeil from Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival join us on The Morning Blend to discuss this year's 27th Annual Milwaukee International Short Film Festival.

Since its inception in 1994, the festival has spotlighted emerging artists, hosted panel discussions, and showcased local filmmakers.

This year, 75 films will be included, along with the Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival on the final day. A virtual panel on Diversity, showcasing underrepresented artists, and an in-person panel on Filmmaker Pitfalls, is included in the festival.

Milwaukee International Short Film Festival:

September 5 - 7

Avalon Atmospheric Theater

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Tickets are available at MKE INT Film Fest

