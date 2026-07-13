Don’t Let AI Make Your Business Look Like Everyone Else’s

AI can be a powerful tool for small businesses, but relying on it too much can quickly make your marketing look generic. From restaurants and pubs to local service businesses, more brands are starting to use the same AI-generated graphics, captions, and content styles, making it harder to stand out online.

In this segment, Tim Vertz of Vertz Marketing explains why “AI slop” can hurt your brand and what business owners can do instead. He’ll share why there is no magic button for growth, how brand standards can help keep your content consistent, and why authentic, strategic marketing matters more than simply posting fast.

Small businesses will learn how to use AI the smart way, without losing their identity, voice, or customer trust. Vertz Marketing can also help business owners evaluate their current marketing with a free AI Digital Marketing Health Tool, available at VertzMarketing.com.