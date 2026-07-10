Don't Jump to Conclusions, Jump to this Mindset Framework

Does your brain jump to the worst-case scenario? Don't worry, Nicole Eull is here to save you from that mindset! Nicole is a psychologist, speaker, communication expert, and corporate trainer who combines the neuroscience of behavior and the experiential impact of improv to help organizations build creative and innovative cultures. Through her signature "Moments of Mastery" framework, she transforms workplace communication by teaching leaders simple, strategic, and impactful communication strategies that foster psychological safety.

Find more of Nicole here: Leadership Expert, Psychologist, and Certified Improv Facilitator - Nicole Eull