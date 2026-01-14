Don’t Fall for It, AARP Breaks Down Today’s Most Common Scams

AARP Wisconsin joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how to avoid fraud as scams become harder to spot.

Criminals have found a new way to steal millions of dollars from older Wisconsinites and AARP Wisconsin is working with state agencies, law enforcement, and state legislators to stop it.

There are more than 700 cryptocurrency ATMs, also known as “crypto kiosks” or “virtual currency kiosks” already located in convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, and other locations across Wisconsin. Investigations conducted by attorneys general across the country have shown that more than 9 in 10 uses of these crypto ATMs are fraudulent. Karen Schmeling, a Greenfield resident is a survivor of one of these ATM scams and shares her personal story. Erin Fabrizium of AARP talks about how to avoid scams.

Visit the website – www.aarp.org/wi for more information on this issue and watch for emails from AARP Wisconsin asking you to join efforts to urge lawmakers to take action.