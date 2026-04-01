Don't Be Fooled by Water Myths

Even though April Fools’ Day is the perfect time to joke, there are so many myths about groundwater that many people still fall for. With spring bringing several water awareness observances, including World Water Day, National Groundwater Awareness Week, and Drinking Water Week, the Waukesha County Environmental Health Division will discuss the importance of protecting groundwater and drinking water. Kaitlyn Wheeler, an Environmental Health Specialist, discusses some myths about water that people still fall for, why it’s important to learn about water, and key steps to ensure your water is safe to drink.

For more information, visit Private Well Water Quality and Laboratory Services | Waukesha County.