Domestic Rabbit Rescue with Wisconsin House Rabbit

Wisconsin House Rabbit is a domestic rabbit rescue. They pull rabbits from shelters that are in need of medical care, have behavior issues or they assist in the confiscation of rabbits if a shelter has too many to manage. Once these rabbits are healthy and spayed/neutered they go up for adoption. They work to educate the public about rabbits at various events including their Bunny Day event and their website.

Sharon Mueller, chapter manager, joins us to talk about the need of donations both monetary and rabbit care supplies. They have a Chewy wish list on their website donations page at www.wisconsinhrs.org/donate

They always can use more foster homes and adopters! Find adoptable rabbits and applications at www.wisconsinhrs.org/adoption

