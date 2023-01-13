Today Ryan reviews Dog Gone (Netflix) and Women Talking (Columbia Pictures) Ryan will also preview the Critics Choice Awards this Sunday.
For full reviews and more visit RyanJayReviews.com
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 11:01:53-05
Today Ryan reviews Dog Gone (Netflix) and Women Talking (Columbia Pictures) Ryan will also preview the Critics Choice Awards this Sunday.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.