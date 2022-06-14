Does Your House Need a Repair?

What to do after a Hail Storm hits your home? Oconomowoc got hit hard with golf ball size hail and their homes are a wreck. Eric Brown Owner of Siding Unlimited, will walk you through the steps to get your home back in the right shape. He'll discuss what homeowners should do, who to call and what to expect.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:44:20-04
What to do after a Hail Storm hits your home? Oconomowoc got hit hard with golf ball size hail and their homes are a wreck. Eric Brown Owner of Siding Unlimited, will walk you through the steps to get your home back in the right shape. He'll discuss what homeowners should do, who to call and what to expect.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.