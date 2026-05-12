Does Saying Sorry Give Away Your Power?

Today we talk to Emily Lampkin. She is the author of Duct Tape and White Lies: A Woman’s Practical Guide to Real-Life Success [amazon.com]

She says over apologizing is one of the fastest ways for women to give away their power. She explains why this habit holds women back and offers simple, practical alternatives that help women communicate more confidently in those everyday moments at work and in life.

Emily shares how small shifts in language can change how women are perceived, why over-explaining often does more harm than good, and how to handle those situations with clarity and confidence.