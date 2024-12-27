Do You Know a "Toxic Rockstar?"

A toxic rockstar is an employee who produces exceptional results, but exhibits negative behaviors such as stubbornness, incivility, and manipulation. Their negative behaviors create a toxic atmosphere that harms team dynamics and overall workplace morale. The combination of high performance and toxic behavior presents a significant challenge for managers and colleagues. So, what can leaders and colleagues do to counteract this behavior and address the issue? We talk with Beth today to find out.
Posted
and last updated
A toxic rockstar is an employee who produces exceptional results, but exhibits negative behaviors such as stubbornness, incivility, and manipulation. Their negative behaviors create a toxic atmosphere that harms team dynamics and overall workplace morale. The combination of high performance and toxic behavior presents a significant challenge for managers and colleagues. So, what can leaders and colleagues do to counteract this behavior and address the issue? We talk with Beth today to find out.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.