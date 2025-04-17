Do you judge a book by its cover?

Author and book columnist Carole Barrowman admits she often judges a book by its cover but it's never a dealbreaker. Her recommendations hinge on strong characters, compelling settings, and a plot that hooks her within the first 50 pages. Voice matters too, but one thing always tips the scale: a debut or lesser known author over a bestseller. Barrowman sees herself as a book curator, championing hidden gems that readers might otherwise miss.
