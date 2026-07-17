Do Screens Make for Screaming Kids?

Are your kids moody and sleepy? These are signs that they are too frequently exposed to screens. Screen time is significantly increased for kids and teens in summer. Dr. Claudia Welke, Chief Medical Officer, of Compass Health Center has advice on when to be concerned and how to balance their time.

If you're seeing persistent mood changes, sleep problems lasting more than a few weeks, your child withdrawing from the things and people they used to love, or if limits are leading to explosive outbursts; then it's time to reach out. Compass Health Center, offers free, confidential mental health assessments so families don't have to guess whether what they're seeing rises to the level of needing support.

You can listen to their recent podcast episode on this topic, “Screens, Scrolls, and Stress: Finding Digital Balance,” as well as download the parent resource guide for more information.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Reach out and call (262) 624-1091 or find more at Specialized Mental Health Care, Without the Wait | Compass Health Center