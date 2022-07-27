Find out how to make this fun DIY summer table! Sarah Vanderkooy with Creative Ramblings is sharing 2 easy projects to help set a stunning summer table. We'll also hear some budget-friendly tips for a great looking table when entertaining friends and family. Sarah has been sharing craft projects at Creative Ramblings for 10 years. Her passion is teaching you how to create at home. Today we'll help make colorful plates and create a flower arrangements!