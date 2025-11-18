Divine Consign Arrives Just in Time for the Holidays

Owners of Divine Consign, Jessi Wrench and Jessica Purtell, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for women and teens.

Each sale features 50,000+ items and welcomes hundreds of local consignors, creating a community-based, one-of-a-kind event where women can refresh their wardrobes, earn extra income, and shop sustainably. In addition, Divine Consign donates thousands of high-quality clothing items each season to local organizations supporting women and families in need.

You can receive a $5 OFF Coupon today when you follow Divine Consign on social media. The Coupon is valid until 3 pm today.

Divine Consign Hours this week only:

Waukesha County Expo Center,

Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 am-9 pm

Thursday: 9 am-3 pm

3-4 pm closed

4-10 pm (VIP Pre Sale)

Friday: 9 am-8 pm*

Saturday: 8 am-2 pm*

*All items will be ½ off.

Free to attend. Visit Divine Consign Sale for more details and information.

