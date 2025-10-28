Dive Into the Haunting Waters of "Spooky Lake Month"

Artist and author Geo Rutherford joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss Spooky Lake Month, her annual video series that explores the eerie science and history of water around the world. She is a TikTok star with almost 2 million followers!

Every day in October, Geo shares short, factual stories about strange and unsettling lakes, rivers, and hydrological phenomena, from toxic sinkholes and radioactive lighthouses to drowned towns and deadly whirlpools. The series is part science lesson, part storytelling experiment, and focuses on the real-life mysteries and dangers that make water both fascinating and frightening.

Geo also covers strange phenomena in many locations around the world on her social media. She's created the Spooky Lakes Coloring Book as a companion to Spooky Lakes and has an upcoming meet-and-greet and book signing.

Geo Rutherford Book Signing/Meet and Greet:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

November 1, 2025

Museum of Wisconsin Art

For more information, visit Geo Rutherford or follow her on Instagram or TikTok