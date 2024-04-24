Disney Travel Planning

Are you looking to plan a summer vacation to visit Disney? Well, Beverly Peterson is an Authorized Travel Planner specializing in Disney trips. She joins the show today to talk about how she offers planning services for Disney travel at no additional cost to the client. Beverly has discovered a pure joy when navigating all the details and exploring all the possibilities that Disney has to offer and looks forward to assisting in the planning of your next Disney destination!

For more information abour Beverly's services, visit her website at https://beacons.ai/beverlydisneyplanner.