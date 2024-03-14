Diseases That Mimic Dementia But Are Treatable!

Synergy HomeCareprovides personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite. Today owner Ruth Busalacchi is back to talk about illnesses and conditions that mimic dementia. Many would agree, that one of the biggest fears of aging, is being diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s. Because of that fear, many people try to “hide” their symptoms from others, avoid seeing their Doctor, etc over fear that they will have to move. Two points of good news, 1) sometimes signs of dementia can actually be a treatable condition! 2) even if you have some memory issues, you can stay in your own home!

There are several health conditions that “mimic” dementia or confusion.

Urinary Tract Infections (a-symptomatic and present extreme confusion

Heat Stroke (if you don’t see your loved one in person, you may not know the condition of the home)

Undiagnosed Heart Conditions (lack of adequate Oxygen to the brain)

Low Blood Sugar (causes Confusion)

Depression (confusion, inability to concentrate)

Poor sleep( confusion, inability to concentrate)

Hearing Loss(those around you believe you don’t understand, when in fact you can’t hear what’s being said)

