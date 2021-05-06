Discover the Joy of Laughter Yoga

Did you laugh today? Why feel down during your "downward dog"? Laughter yoga is a new innovative social emotional wellness tool that helps to reduce workplace stress, burnout, fosters company team building, improves morale and leadership skills, communication, enhances creativity, and promotes overall well-being, and much more! Certified Laughter Leaders Alik and Lauren Colbert guide participants in sessions that combine laughter exercises with deep yoga breathing. Along with a big smile, you will achieve stress relief, a boost in energy and other positive results with a Laughter Yoga session. They are offering a special offer to the Morning Blend viewers for a complimentary online group laughter yoga session!

This session will be held on the zoom platform at 7:00pm Central, 8:00pm Eastern Standard Time.

Click the link here to Join the Zoom Meeting.

Meeting ID: 831 6057 6890

Passcode: laugh

Laughter Yoga does not depend on your mood at all. You just need enthusiasm and an open mind. Talking and humor required!