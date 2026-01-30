Discover The Benefits of Float Therapy!

Sensory deprivation tanks are designed to provide a state of deep relaxation by cutting out external stimuli. Maddy Troisi from Float Milwaukee talks about the benefits of Float Therapy, NovoTHOR (red and near infrare light therapy) and roXiva (immersive audio-visual experience). These forms of therapy can help improve mental, physical, spiritual health and helps promotes self care.

Float Milwaukee is offering deals to help people through dry January and if you and your partner need a date night idea for Valentines day, Float Milwaukee is offering a Wellness Lover’s Package. For more information visit www.floatmilwaukee.com for more information!