Discover "The 9 Lies"

Many women have heard, "You can have it all." But what if "having it all" is the very lie keeping high-achieving women exhausted, guilty, and quietly miserable? That's the premise of Chantell Preston’s debut book, "The Success Lie: Reframing Your Reality to Thrive Personally and Professionally". Chantell is the Founder and CEO of Preston Partners, a serial entrepreneur, author and so much more. She joins us now to introduce us to her book.

For more information on The Success Lie and to grab your own copy, visit www.chantellpreston.com or visit your local bookstore

For more on Chantell visit her website, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

