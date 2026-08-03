Discover Hidden Treasures at your Local Thrift Store

Looking for amazing deals and one-of-a-kind finds? The Salvation Army Thrift Stores offer a treasure-hunt shopping experience with constantly changing inventory, including clothing, furniture, home décor, kitchenware, books, collectibles, and more.

On today's Morning Blend, Chad Gerbing, Director of Retail Operations, shares how every visit brings new discoveries and why shopping secondhand is a win for both your wallet and the community. Beyond great bargains, every purchase and donation supports The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, helping individuals rebuild their lives through recovery programs, work therapy, life-skills training, and supportive services.

Viewers will also learn how easy it is to donate gently used items, including free home pickup for larger donations.

Visit your local satruck.org to shop, donate, and help change lives right here in Southeastern Wisconsin.