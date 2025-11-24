Discover Frank Lloyd Wright's Revolution in Furniture Design

Thomas Szolwinski and Eric Vogel join us on The Morning Blend to share an exhibition showcasing Frank Lloyd Wright's designs in modern furniture.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Modern Chair Design is a pioneering exhibition that reveals the designer’s innovative and groundbreaking approach to furniture design. Framing his furniture within a broader context of design history and American modernism, this exhibition highlights Wright’s visionary belief that chairs must be understood as living designs in addition to being extensions of the built environments for which they were created. With over 40 furniture pieces, many on view to the public for the first time, you can see Wright's holistic approach to design.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Modern Chair Design is on view now through January 25, 2026. For more information, visit Wisconsin Art