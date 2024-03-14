To raise funds for the Mobile Health Care Unit, your favorite Milwaukee doctors will be flipping shrimp and creating volcanoes at Benihanas in Milwaukee on March 20, 2024.

The event will be hosted from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Physicians will be judged on style and presentation of their savory bites.

Additionally, March is National Nutrition Month, so it is a great time to highlight healthy eating as a tool in reduction of harmful effects from chronic diseases that affect the Milwaukee

community. Outreach Community Health Centers has a mission to promote health and wellness to all individuals that they serve. Julia Harris-Robinson is the President and CEO she joins us with Reggie Newson the Cheif Community Impact and Advocacy Officer at Ascension Wisconsin.

Limited tickets are available for purchase for the Dine with Docs event by emailing DonC@orchc-milw.org.

Connect with Outreach to schedule the Mobile Health Unit to join your event. If you’ve

got a health fair over the next five months (between now and August 31), please email

marketing@orchc-milw.org for Outreach Health Centers to participate.