Milwaukee Domes Alliance
Día de los Muertos Celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes
Milwaukee Domes Alliance is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration on Friday, October 31, 2025, from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Park Domes.

The event will feature a Mariachi band, Día de los Muertos dancers, local food and art vendors, as well as an opportunity for attendees to create crafts to celebrate the holiday at home.

Admission to the event is $15 for Milwaukee Domes Alliance members and $18 for general admission. Yes!! Tickets can be purchased at Milwaukee Domes or at the door.

