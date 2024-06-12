Developing Your Intuition Through Dreaming

Dr. Michael Lennox is a psychologist, astrologer, expert in dreams and dream interpretation, podcast host, and the author of several books, including his new title, Psychic Dreamer: Exploring the Connection Between Dreams and Intuition (Llewellyn, January 8th, 2024). He joins the show today to talk about how connecting to your dreams more directly can increase your experience of intuition in your waking life.

