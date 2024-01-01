Destination Weddings and Honeymoons

Nancy Finn is back fromIsland Getaways. She is an expert in planning destination weddings, honeymoons, birthday parties, girls getaways and more! Nancy is a Sandals and Beaches Resort Expert. Nancy says a destination wedding can be 1/3 of the cost of a traditional wedding. She says the cost is around $5,000-$6,000 and that could include your honeymoon. Nancy can help plan special touches for your island getaway based on her contacts and experience. She offers so much more than just booking on line. Her services are FREE! Nancy says these resorts are ALL INCLUSIVE and are luxurious! Some of the top locations are Jamaica, Antigua, St.Lucia, Curacao.

Attend a Sandals and Beaches webinar on January 10th at 6:30pm CST. Attendees will receive a $250 spa credit on qualifying room categories, when they book within 14 days of the webinar.

Contact- Island Getaways at info@myislandgetaways or 262-781-1748 to request a webinar link.

You will also find Island Getaways at The Wonderful World of Weddings on January 6 & 7th at the Expo Center at Wisconsin's State Fair Park.