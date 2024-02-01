Designing The First AI Supercomputer

What will the World's First AI supercomputer for design mean to the future of innovation and the environment? Joining us live from Levi’s Stadium with exciting news on this announcement and more is Sherry Hess, Sr. Group Director, Product Marketing, Cadence. For more information visit cadence.com/go/Millennium
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 12:18:14-05
What will the World's First AI supercomputer for design mean to the future of innovation and the environment? Joining us live from Levi’s Stadium with exciting news on this announcement and more is Sherry Hess, Sr. Group Director, Product Marketing, Cadence. For more information visit cadence.com/go/Millennium
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.