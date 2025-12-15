Deliciously Fresh Alaskan Seafood!

Owners of Alaska Fresh Seafood, Adra Kusnirova and Juro Kusnir, join us on The Morning Blend to give Tiffany and Andrea a taste test of delicious cod and halibut.

Adra and Juro have built relationships with local Alaskan fishermen in Cordova, Alaska, where they source their food.

You can receive 10% off your total purchase, in-store or online, with code: MORNINGBLEND. This is the last week to order and have your Fresh Alaskan Seafood delivered before Christmas if you are shipping outside of Wisconsin.

Viewers can purchase online at Alaskan Fresh Seafood or shop in person:

Alaska Fresh Seafood,

4556 N 126th St, Butler, WI.