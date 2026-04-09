Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Deepening Cross-Cultural Connections in Students

Milwaukee Jewish Day School
Deepening Cross-Cultural Connections in Students
Posted

The Milwaukee Jewish Day Schools "Repairing Together" program aims to connect students from diverse cultural backgrounds to share and celebrate diversity in our community. This year, the program took seventh grade students from Milwaukee Jewish Day School, United Community Center’s Bruce-Guadalupe Community School, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School and visited local museums to research and better understand their own cultural stories.

Report a typo